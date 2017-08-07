‘Poldark’ viewers were left devastated during Sunday (6 August) night’s episode, as they watched Demelza cheat on Ross.
In a shock end to the third series, Eleanor Tomlinson’s character did the dirty on her husband with Lieutenant Hugh Armitage.
After he’d spent most of the series pursuing her, Josh Whitehouse’s character finally made his move on Demelza while Ross Poldark was away at a battle.
Having had some encouragement from her maid Prudie, Demelza gave into temptation after Hugh lured her on to the sand dunes, before seemingly getting down to business.
Fans could only watch on in horror, before taking to Twitter to bemoan the plot twist:
However, some were quick to point of some of Ross’s previous indiscretions with Elizabeth:
In case fans were in any doubt as to what actually went on between Demelza and Hugh on the dunes, scriptwriter Debbie Horsfield admitted she believes they did sleep together.
“To me it’s clear something did go on in the sand dunes,” she told Radio Times.
“It’s never discussed. Ross never asks and Demelza never actually tells him. They will work through that particularly rather large bump in the road in other ways. But it’s never explicitly discussed.
“It’s a rather tragic story in the end. It’s deliberately ambiguous although many viewers will draw their own conclusions but it’s interestingly the lowest point of Ross and Demelza’s relationship.”
Hinting what is to come in the next series, she added: “In the end she has come back. It’s very clear she has made a choice. If that wasn’t the choice she made there would be no coming back.”
Series four of the period BBC drama has already been commissioned, but Aidan Turner recently made a shock admission about the show’s future beyond that.