If Aidan Turner’s alter ego caused ripples with his behaviour during the second series of ‘Poldark’, it appears it’s the turn of his wife Demelza to stir up controversy in the forthcoming Series 3.
The beginning of the new series reveals Ross and Demelza pretty much reconciled after his illicit fling with former love Elizabeth. However, in his attempts to set up a stable home, Ross sets his tricorn at work, leaving Demelza feeling somewhat neglected.
Eleanor Tomlinson, who plays the fiery redhead, tells Radio Times her isolation explains why her head is turned when a new character appears and gives her the attention she craves.
“Demelza has decided to stay with her husband through thick and thin, with the hope he will now include her in his decision-making and they will handle everything as a team and as a power couple.
“However, Ross falls slightly short of the mark and cuts Demelza out, which just exhausts her and as the series goes on she is constantly feeling left out. When a man in uniform falls for her she loves the attention.
“It’s a slow burn that comes from being left behind by her husband. In any relationship, being ignored allows eyes and hearts to wander and there’s so many new characters who tug on her heart.”
The drama in the new series shows no sign of abating, with the repercussions of Ross’s night with Elizabeth playing out with the birth of her son Valentine. Is he also the son of Ross, or of her possessive husband George Warleggan, who hates Ross enough already, without this fresh scandal hanging over them all?
‘Poldark’ Series 3 begins on Sunday 11 June at 9pm on BBC One. Read the full interview with the cast of ‘Poldark’ in next week’s Radio Times, on sale now.