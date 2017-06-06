If Aidan Turner’s alter ego caused ripples with his behaviour during the second series of ‘Poldark’, it appears it’s the turn of his wife Demelza to stir up controversy in the forthcoming Series 3.

The beginning of the new series reveals Ross and Demelza pretty much reconciled after his illicit fling with former love Elizabeth. However, in his attempts to set up a stable home, Ross sets his tricorn at work, leaving Demelza feeling somewhat neglected.

Eleanor Tomlinson, who plays the fiery redhead, tells Radio Times her isolation explains why her head is turned when a new character appears and gives her the attention she craves.