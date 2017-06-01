‘Poldark’ producers have been teasing the imminent arrival of Series 3 for weeks, and now it’s been confirmed exactly when we’ll be seeing it.
The BBC has announced that the Ross Poldark (Aidan Turner) will be bounding back onto our screens on Sunday 11 June at 9pm on BBC One - yes, that is less than two weeks away.
It was revealed a couple of months ago that the new series had been brought forward this year, so as not to clash in the autumn schedule with the ITV drama ‘Victoria’, made by the same production company.
The new series will kick off in dramatic fashion, with the fall-out continuing from Ross Poldark’s tryst with his former love Elizabeth. Now, it emerges she is with child, although viewers will have to guess the identity of the child’s father.
Meanwhile, Ross and Demelza have reunited, just in time for the arrival of Demelza’s unruly brothers, set to cause more chaos in the community.
Eleanor Tomlinson, who plays Demelza, has also warned that it’s her character’s turn to court controversy this series.
The new series of ‘Poldark’ will air on Sunday 11 June at 9pm on BBC One.