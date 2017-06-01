All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    01/06/2017 11:40 BST | Updated 01/06/2017 11:50 BST

    'Poldark' Series 3: Release Date Confirmed For Return Of Aidan Turner In Cornish Drama

    Sunday evenings are restored.

    ‘Poldark’ producers have been teasing the imminent arrival of Series 3 for weeks, and now it’s been confirmed exactly when we’ll be seeing it.

    The BBC has announced that the Ross Poldark (Aidan Turner) will be bounding back onto our screens on Sunday 11 June at 9pm on BBC One - yes, that is less than two weeks away.

    BBC
    Demelza and Ross Poldark will be returning to our screens in less than a fortnight

    It was revealed a couple of months ago that the new series had been brought forward this year, so as not to clash in the autumn schedule with the ITV drama ‘Victoria’, made by the same production company.

    The new series will kick off in dramatic fashion, with the fall-out continuing from Ross Poldark’s tryst with his former love Elizabeth. Now, it emerges she is with child, although viewers will have to guess the identity of the child’s father.

    BBC
    The new series will see a group of new faces

    Meanwhile, Ross and Demelza have reunited, just in time for the arrival of Demelza’s unruly brothers, set to cause more chaos in the community.

    Eleanor Tomlinson, who plays Demelza, has also warned that it’s her character’s turn to court controversy this series.

    The new series of ‘Poldark’ will air on Sunday 11 June at 9pm on BBC One. 

    READ MORE:

    Poldark Series 3
    MORE:uktv TV dramaPoldarkAidan turnerperiod dramaPoldark Series 3

    Conversations