When ‘Poldark’ Series 3 returns in June, there will be one very familiar face missing from the lineup.

Actor Phil Davis has been cut from the cast this year to make way for a new roll-call, including Demelza’s disruptive brothers, which means we won’t be seeing any more capers from Ross Poldark’s workshy servant Jud Paynter, a man far happier with a tankard than a broom in his hand.