When ‘Poldark’ Series 3 returns in June, there will be one very familiar face missing from the lineup.
Actor Phil Davis has been cut from the cast this year to make way for a new roll-call, including Demelza’s disruptive brothers, which means we won’t be seeing any more capers from Ross Poldark’s workshy servant Jud Paynter, a man far happier with a tankard than a broom in his hand.
We learned a while ago that Phil Davis wouldn’t be returning for Series 3, and now his co-star Beatie Edney, who plays his easily irritated wife Prudie has shared how his character’s absence will be explained.
“Prudie is happily back at (Ross Poldark’s house) Nampara and Jud is away, working for trade.”
Beatie explains that, while she’ll be without her partner in crime with Jud away, she finds fresh companionship in Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson), saying: “They have become more like friends and she becomes an important confidante of Demelza’s.”
Series 3 will see more discomfort on the Cornish coastline as the repercussions of Ross’s tryst with Elizabeth continue to play out. Ross and Demelza may be reunited following his infidelity, but Elizabeth’s pregnancy is destined to cast another shadow.
‘Poldark’ Series 3 will begin in June.