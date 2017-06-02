‘Poldark’ will be upon us again in just over a week’s time and, judging by the first episode, there is plenty of drama to keep its many fans intrigued.

The series 2 finale found Ross and Demelza in a state of awkward reunion following his liaison with former love Elizabeth, and this discomfort is set to continue into Series 3. What else is going on?

1. We meet Demelza’s brothers, Samuel and Drake. One of them believes his sister’s soul, and those around her, need saving. The other... well, big grin, big love for Demelza, big potential disruption.