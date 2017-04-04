‘Poldark’ fans won’t have to wait as long as expected for Aidan Turner’s return to screen, with the BBC revealing an earlier broadcast date for Series 3 than expected.
The Radio Times reveals that the Cornish drama will be airing on Sunday nights from June, billing it as a “summer treat” for fans - RATHER THAN a deliberate way of avoiding last year’s clash with ITV drama ‘Victoria’.
A BBC spokeswoman explained that the earlier than expected return of ‘Poldark’ was due to an earlier filming schedule in 2016, when the production team was able to take advantage of better weather down in Cornwall, and avoid the winter gloom that pervaded Series 2.
Last year saw Series 2 of ‘Poldark’ and the first series of ‘Victoria’, likely to draw similar audiences, billed against each other on Sunday nights, to the disadvantage of both shows. There’ll be much relief with the announcement in the offices of Mammoth Screen, the production company behind both shows.
‘Poldark’ fans will catch up on the goings-on for Ross Poldark and wife Demelza, whose union was last series challenged by Ross’s tryst with former love Elizabeth.
The finale saw Cupid’s arrow bring Ross back into the arms of Demelza, who somehow forgave him, despite his slightly less than perfect explanation of events. “It was just one night”. It got better, as he called his sad wife “imperfect, human, real”. That’s more like it.
The good news was Elizabeth was tucked away and taken care of, equally warm, and wealthy, in Warleggan’s wily embrace. The bad news is... she’s with child and, despite George’s pompous posturing, it doesn’t take Aunt Agatha’s calculations to guess the chances are it won’t be entirely without some Poldark genes on its arrival in the next series. Whoops.
Poor Demelza - for all her dedicated bread-making and laundry-pegging, never mind forgiving an errant husband and providing sounding-board duties to half the shire, she surely deserves an easier time of it than this. Roll on Series 3...