‘Poldark’ fans won’t have to wait as long as expected for Aidan Turner’s return to screen, with the BBC revealing an earlier broadcast date for Series 3 than expected.

The Radio Times reveals that the Cornish drama will be airing on Sunday nights from June, billing it as a “summer treat” for fans - RATHER THAN a deliberate way of avoiding last year’s clash with ITV drama ‘Victoria’.

A BBC spokeswoman explained that the earlier than expected return of ‘Poldark’ was due to an earlier filming schedule in 2016, when the production team was able to take advantage of better weather down in Cornwall, and avoid the winter gloom that pervaded Series 2.