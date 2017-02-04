Scotland Yard is investigating claims security workers were paid by convicts to deliberately fit electronic ankle tags loosely.

Staff at Capita, which is contracted to run the Government’s Electronic Monitoring Service (EMS), were allegedly paid £400 a time to help at least 32 offenders beat their court-imposed curfews, The Sun reported.

The Metropolitan Police said 14 people, including three current and former EMS workers, have been arrested in connection with a series of offences involving the monitoring of offenders.

Capita won the six-year £400 million contract for electronically tagging criminals in 2014 after security firms G4S and Serco became embroiled in an overcharging scandal.