Police Arrest 4 After Sheffield Raids Over ‘Christmas Terror Plot’

Counter-terrorism detectives are continuing to question four men held as part of an operation to foil a suspected Christmas atrocity. A series of raids in South Yorkshire and Derbyshire on Tuesday saw armed police and an Army unit swoop on a flat above a fish and chip shop amid fears there may have been explosives at the property. Three men, aged 22, 36 and 41, were detained at different addresses in Sheffield and 31-year-old man was arrested in Chesterfield, police said.

An Army bomb squad was deployed in the north Derbyshire town, where armed officers and investigators focused on a property above a takeaway on Sheffield Road. Residents in surrounding properties described being ordered from their homes as police evacuated the area during the morning raid as a “precautionary measure”. A man was later seen being taken away from the property wearing only his boxer shorts, according to onlookers. The area of Chesterfield remained sealed off for much of Tuesday as the bomb disposal team worked with large numbers of officers behind a cordon.

One witness later described seeing items being removed from the address. In Sheffield a mosque and community centre in Brunswick Road, Burngreave, was sealed off, with local people telling similar stories of being woken at 6am by a series of loud bangs and camouflaged officers with guns. According to witnesses a man was later taken from the property. Around three miles south in the Meersbrook area of the city, residents said they were woken by police blowing open the door of a run-down terraced house in Shirebrook Road as heavily armed officers in protective gear swooped in the early hours. A further raid is understood to have happened at a property in the town of Stocksbridge, just north of Sheffield.

