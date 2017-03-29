A body has been found in the search for missing Surrey University student Viktor Ivanelo.
Police dogs, drones and helicopters were all used to search for the 21-year-old when he disappeared on February 26 after visiting a friend in Esher.
Surrey Police now believe they have found the body of Russian-born Ivanelo under a railway arch near Surbiton station on the outskirts of London.
The death is currently being treated as “unexplained” and a police cordon remains in place as the scene is examined.
A spokesperson for Surrey Police said: “A body has been found in the search for missing 21-year-old Victor Ivanelo.
“British Transport Police were called to a railway arch near Surbiton station at 1.30pm today (Tuesday 28 March) following reports that a body had been discovered.”
They added: “Although formal identification has not yet taken place, the body is believed to be that of Victor Ivanelo.”
The family of the business management student has been informed about the discovery.
Professor Jane Powell, vice-provost at the University of Surrey, said: “Students are the very heart of our University. We’re greatly saddened by the discovery of a body believed to be that of Viktor Ivanelo.
“The University will be liaising with Viktor’s family to do all we can to support them at this distressing time.”