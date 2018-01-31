Police Chief ‘Wants Drivers Penalised For Going 1mph Over Speed Limit’

PA Wire/PA Images A police chief has called for an end to the 10% 'buffer' on driving over the speed limit

Drivers should be punished for going just 1mph over the speed limit, Britain’s roads policing chief has reportedly said. Chief constable Anthony Bangham is said to have called for an end to the 10% “buffer” over the limit, and said speeding awareness courses were being used too widely instead of penalty points and fines. Bangham, the National Police Chiefs Council lead on road policing, added that drivers caught speeding should “not come whinging to us about” it.

NPCC Lead for Roads Policing Chief Constable Anthony Bangham "On average 5 people are killed on our roads every day. Our role is to help make our roads safer & we will seek compliance with the law to help prevent the tragedies that happen too often on our roads." #RoadsPolice2018pic.twitter.com/yoQhNqchpN — NPCC (@PoliceChiefs) January 30, 2018

According to the Daily Mail, the West Mercia chief said in a speech at the Police Federation Roads Policing Conference on Tuesday: “Let’s change the message – we are proud to be law enforcers. “I do not want the public to be surprised, I want them to be embarrassed when they get caught… They need to understand the law is set at the limit for a reason. “They should not come whinging to us about getting caught. If booked at 35 or 34 or 33 [in a 30mph zone] that cannot be unfair because they are breaking the law.” Current guidance suggests police forces should only issue penalties for drivers caught at 10% plus 2mph over the limit – 35mph in a 30mph zone, for example.

PA Speed cameras across the UK