Police Chiefs Prepare For An Increase In Violence Sparked By Triggering Article 50

Hate crimes surged in the month following the UK’s vote to leave the EU last June, with a 41% increase in reports to the police, compared to the previous year.

The Prime Minister has said she will trigger the formal Article 50 Brexit process by the end of March and this week Britain’s equalities chief spoke of his fears of another wave of xenophobic attacks.

The NPCC, which replaced the Association of Chief Police Officers (ACPO) in 2015, coordinates police constables and their senior staff in forces across the UK.

Asked if the police were making extra preparations for hate crimes surrounding the Article 50 date, its spokesman told HuffPost UK: “We know that national and global events have the potential to trigger short-terms rises in hate crime and we saw this following the EU Referendum last year.

“While reporting has now returned to near-expected levels, the National Police Chiefs’ Council is continuing to work with partners and civil society groups to better understand these trends, and put measures in place to mitigate them and reduce tension.”

“Our chief officer lead has also asked for enhanced data returns from police forces, commissioned new resources and met with embassy staff both here and overseas.”