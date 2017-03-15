Eleven Police Forces Send Files To Crown Prosecution Service Over Tory Election Expenses

The Crown Prosecution Service has received files from 11 police forces over allegations that the Conservatives broke campaign spending laws at the last election, a spokesman said.

Officers are looking into whether strict spending limits in key seats were breached during the Tory “battle bus” campaign.

The CPS confirmed receipt of files from police forces in:

Avon and Somerset Cumbria Derbyshire Devon and Cornwall Gloucestershire Greater Manchester Lincolnshire Metropolitan Police in London Northamptonshire Nottinghamshire West Yorkshire

It is understood Staffordshire Police has also sent a file, but this could not be confirmed by the CPS.

The revelation follows a 10-month investigation by police forces across the country, which could affect several sitting MPs. Election results could even be overturned if prosecutions follow.

Some 19 forces applied for extensions to time limits on investigating election offences last year.

Police and the CPS are not naming any MPs or agents who may be under investigation.