HF Council A police officer has been criticised for using a van door to knock a thief off his bike in Fulham

A police inspector’s “boast” on social media about an arrest that saw a thief crashing headfirst into the road after being deliberately knocked off a bike has divided opinion. While some have praised the Hammersmith and Fulham officer for using a van door to stop the offender in an unconventional arrest, others have branded it “disgraceful conduct” that should be investigated by the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).

HF Council Jake Nedd is seen being thrown off his bike after being nudged by Inspector Richard Berns

Inspector Richard Berns pinned a tweet showing video of the arrest on Twitter last week, prompted more than 170 people to comment. Berns wrote in an accompanying caption: “This criminal tried to get away, but thanks to the driving of A/PS Field & A (small + proportionate) nudge from me, he got 28 weeks instead.”

This criminal tried to get away, but thanks to the driving of A/PS Field & a (small + proportionate) nudge from me, he got 28 weeks instead. pic.twitter.com/pQOjFBfxk0 — Insp Richard Berns (@MPSInspFulham) July 7, 2017

The footage shows a cyclist, identified by the Evening Standard, as Jake Nedd, being pursued by officers in a van. The 31-year-old had earlier been captured on CCTV stealing clothing from an unlocked Range Rover parked in Fulham. The footage shows Nedd attempted to flee police on a Santander bike before Berns opens his passenger door as the van pulls up alongside him. Nedd, who is not wearing a helmet, swerves across the cycle lane and is thrown from the bike after his front wheel hits the kerb. After being quizzed on Twitter about restrictions in place surrounding police pursuits of moped riders - officers are discouraged from chasing riders who are not wearing helmets - Berns is told that the IPCC could have cause to investigate the “dangerous driving” incident.

Don't show that to bloody IPCC/CPS... Prima facie careless/dangerous driving as law stands! Mrs Miggins doesn't deliberately nudge cyclists! — Peter Kirkham (@Peter_Kirkham) July 7, 2017

Berns retorted that he “wasn’t driving”, before another commenter also expresses concern about the method in which Nedd was apprehended. “While I support catching criminals, this could have resulted in a death if his head hit the kerb/tarmac.”

I wasn't driving, and the driver did not (nudge) anyone... — Insp Richard Berns (@MPSInspFulham) July 8, 2017

While I support catching criminals, this could have resulted in a death if his head hit the kerb/tarmac. — Cliffjumper24 (@cliffjumper24) July 7, 2017

Other commenters came to Berns’ defence, questioning what else the inspector could have done to resolve the situation. Berns then couldn’t help joining back in on the thread, with a somewhat pointless clarification.

Alternative solution please ? — Jurgen o'r Almaen (@Bogstandard2) July 7, 2017

Go faster, get out and grab them like a rugby player. — Cliffjumper24 (@cliffjumper24) July 7, 2017

I'm not a Rugby player. — Insp Richard Berns (@MPSInspFulham) July 8, 2017

The inspector was also questioned about the appropriateness of posting the footage on social media, with one commenter suggesting it amounted to a “boast”.

If this wasn't referred to the IPCC it should have been. What possibly makes you think it appropriate to "boast" about it on social media?! — Sebastian Swire (@sebastianswire) July 7, 2017

Utterly serious. It's disgraceful conduct. — Sebastian Swire (@sebastianswire) July 8, 2017

What would YOU have done? — Dave Stebbs (@D_Stebs) July 8, 2017

Not opened a van door whilst moving knocking an unarmed man to the ground potentially causing serious injuries. — Sebastian Swire (@sebastianswire) July 8, 2017

A criminal defence lawyer then entered the debate, detailing the worst case scenario, while a fellow officer took the opportunity to sum the situation up somewhat differently.

Problem as I see it is if it goes well, as it did, then PC done great. If it goes badly wrong PC is facing a manslaughter charge. — Nicholas Diable (@Defencebrief) July 8, 2017

One door opens and another closes. — Pc John Winter (@Pc_Winter) July 8, 2017

Berns stopped replying to the thread as it gained momentum on Tuesday, but then began replying to other tweets that supported him.

A quick tweet to show our support for @MPSInspFulham & colleagues for their quick thinking in bringing this thief to justice. Nice work. https://t.co/XzKtMFPZaQ — Love Wapping (@LoveWapping) July 11, 2017

Sergeant Herbie Royce "That's the way to do it! What a great technique, sir!" pic.twitter.com/MRyP8VEpLl — Emergency Teds© (@Emergency_Teds) July 7, 2017

Thank you for your support and that of everyone else. It's reassuring that common sense is very much a majority quality. — Insp Richard Berns (@MPSInspFulham) July 11, 2017