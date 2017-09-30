The body woman pulled from a lake in Cheshire was a serving detective, police have confirmed as a murder investigation into her death was launched. Greater Manchester Police confirmed that 39-year-old Leanne McKie, a specialist sexual offences detective and mother of three young children, was found at 3.45am on Friday.

Twitter Leanne McKie

Cheshire Police has arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of her murder after the body was found in Poynton Park. The suspect, like the victim, is from nearby Wilmslow. GMP Chief Constable Ian Watkins said: “I would like to offer my most sincere consolences to Leanne’s family and friends at this devastating time. My heart goes out to her three young children, who she adored.