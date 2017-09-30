The body woman pulled from a lake in Cheshire was a serving detective, police have confirmed as a murder investigation into her death was launched.
Greater Manchester Police confirmed that 39-year-old Leanne McKie, a specialist sexual offences detective and mother of three young children, was found at 3.45am on Friday.
Cheshire Police has arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of her murder after the body was found in Poynton Park.
The suspect, like the victim, is from nearby Wilmslow.
GMP Chief Constable Ian Watkins said: “I would like to offer my most sincere consolences to Leanne’s family and friends at this devastating time. My heart goes out to her three young children, who she adored.
McKie had been a GMP officer since 2001 and was a detective working in the Serious Sexual Offences Unit, where she “worked tirelessly to provide support and seek justice for victims of sexual crimes”, Hopkins said.
“Leanne was a popular figure among her colleagues, who have been left devastated by the news of her tragic death. She will be sorely missed by everyone she worked with,” he added.
Cheshire Police Detective Inspector Adam Waller said: “Leanne was a mother of three young children and a serving police officer in Greater Manchester Police. Our thoughts at this difficult time are with Leanne’s family, friends and colleagues.”
He said the incident appeared to be isolated and that police were not looking for anyone else in relation to her death.