    10/07/2017 13:33 BST | Updated 10/07/2017 14:02 BST

    Police Leave Hilarious Note After Discovering Cannabis Growing In Oxford

    'Feel free to call me on 101 so we can discuss a deal!'

    No one likes to come home to a ‘sorry you were out’ card - but presumably no one less than the people behind this cannabis plantation in Oxford.

    Thames Valley Police discovered the plants in some woodland area near Wolvercote Mill Stream and seized and destroyed them, but not before leaving a surprisingly friendly message on a card.

    An officer wrote: “Ooops! Sorry we missed each other but feel free to call me on 101 so we can discuss a deal! Lots of love TVP x x.”

    The note, which was tweeted out by the official TVP Oxford account, has gone down very well on Twitter.

    We can’t imagine they returned the call, though.

