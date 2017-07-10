No one likes to come home to a ‘sorry you were out’ card - but presumably no one less than the people behind this cannabis plantation in Oxford.

Thames Valley Police discovered the plants in some woodland area near Wolvercote Mill Stream and seized and destroyed them, but not before leaving a surprisingly friendly message on a card.

An officer wrote: “Ooops! Sorry we missed each other but feel free to call me on 101 so we can discuss a deal! Lots of love TVP x x.”