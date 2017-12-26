Police have launched a murder investigation after a man’s body was found on a country lane in Rochdale on Christmas morning.
The victim has yet to be formally identified after being discovered on Dyehouse Lane at around 8.15am yesterday (Monday).
According to the Manchester Evening News, police divers have arrived at the scene this morning, with the body found near a river.
A Home Office post mortem is set to take place in the next 24 hours to determine the cause of death, Greater Manchester Police said.
The force has launched an appeal for witnesses to help officers “work out this man’s last moments”.
Detective Chief Superintendent Mary Doyle said: “We have a full team of detectives working to find out who the man is and what happened to him.
“If you have any information that you think might help us, no matter how small, please do get in touch.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or call Crimes toppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.