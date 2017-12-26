Police have launched a murder investigation after a man’s body was found on a country lane in Rochdale on Christmas morning.

The victim has yet to be formally identified after being discovered on Dyehouse Lane at around 8.15am yesterday (Monday).

According to the Manchester Evening News, police divers have arrived at the scene this morning, with the body found near a river.

A Home Office post mortem is set to take place in the next 24 hours to determine the cause of death, Greater Manchester Police said.