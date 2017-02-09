Dancing Police Officer Wows Internet After 'Fight' He Was Called To Break Up Turns Out To Be Dance Off

A police officer has wowed the internet with his moves after a “fight” he was called to break up turned out to be a dance off.
Constable Jarod Singh, from Toronto, was responding to a report of a suspected fight when he realised the commotion was actually just a group dancing.
“I saw eight people gathered around one person, so I can see how a member of the public thought it was a fight,” she said.
“But when I got closer I could see he was break dancing in the middle and there was someone filming it.”
Much to everyone’s surprise, Singh, who was at the end of his shift, decided to join in with the dance battle, impressing the crowd with his moves.
Before becoming a police officer he was a part of a dance troupe at Durham College.
A video of his epic performance was posted on the CBC Arts Facebook page where it has since been viewed more than one million times.
That’s once talented policeman.