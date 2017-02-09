All Sections
    09/02/2017 10:11 GMT

    Dancing Police Officer Wows Internet After 'Fight' He Was Called To Break Up Turns Out To Be Dance Off

    👏 👏 👏

    A police officer has wowed the internet with his moves after a “fight” he was called to break up turned out to be a dance off.

    Constable Jarod Singh, from Toronto, was responding to a report of a suspected fight when he realised the commotion was actually just a group dancing.

    “I saw eight people gathered around one person, so I can see how a member of the public thought it was a fight,” she said.

    “But when I got closer I could see he was break dancing in the middle and there was someone filming it.” 

    CBC Arts/Facebook

    Much to everyone’s surprise, Singh, who was at the end of his shift, decided to join in with the dance battle, impressing the crowd with his moves. 

    Before becoming a police officer he was a part of a dance troupe at Durham College.

    A video of his epic performance was posted on the CBC Arts Facebook page where it has since been viewed more than one million times.

    That’s once talented policeman. 

    Conversations