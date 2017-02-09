Dancing Police Officer Wows Internet After 'Fight' He Was Called To Break Up Turns Out To Be Dance Off

A police officer has wowed the internet with his moves after a “fight” he was called to break up turned out to be a dance off.

Constable Jarod Singh, from Toronto, was responding to a report of a suspected fight when he realised the commotion was actually just a group dancing.

“I saw eight people gathered around one person, so I can see how a member of the public thought it was a fight,” she said.

“But when I got closer I could see he was break dancing in the middle and there was someone filming it.”