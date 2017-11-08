A top police officer is due to appear in court accused of an offence under the Official Secrets Act after he allegedly failed to safeguard sensitive documents which were stolen from an unmarked police car.

Assistant Chief Constable Marcus Beale, of West Midlands Police, has received a court summons over the alleged offence in May, the Press Association reported.

The Metropolitan Police, which was tasked to independently investigate the case on behalf of West Midlands Police, said Beale will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on December 7.