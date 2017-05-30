Police Officers Hailed 'Legends' For Driving Drunk Man Home After Heavy Night Out

Two Tasmanian police officers have been praised for going beyond the call of duty after they drove an incredibly drunk man home to ensure he was safe.
The pair sat with the man, called Reece, until his friend arrived to take care of him.
In the selfie, the officers sat grinning at the camera while a very drunk Reece, who was tucked up in bed behind them, held his thumb up.
They said they took the selfie so Reece would know how he got home when he woke up the next day.
Since the photo went viral - appearing on Reddit and being shared by Tasmania Police’s Facebook page - many have praised the officers’ actions, calling them “legends” and “the world’s coolest cops”.
Senior Sergeant Craig Fox from Tasmania Police said they do not normally drive people home if they are drunk. However, he added: “On this occasion, police were contacted by a taxi company for assistance in getting the man home.
“When police arrived, they found out his address, took the man home and waited for a friend to arrive to look after him.
“Because he was a bit worse for wear, our officers took the opportunity to record the moment with a selfie in the likely event he could not remember how he got home.”
He has since asked party-goers to always plan ahead so they can enjoy their night and get home safe.
People should pre-arrange a designated driver, use public transport or organise a taxi if they are intending to have a big night, he said.
“Make a plan about how you will get home before you have a drink. Then there’s no risk to you, your family, friends or others on the road,” he added.
“Consideration should also be given to arranging alternative accommodation for the night, at either a friend’s house or hotel/motel to ensure your safety. People should stick together and look out for one another when going out, or when heading home.”
Reece was quick to credit the officers when he found the photos on his phone the next day.
He wrote on Facebook: “So was just looking through my phone and turns out these good ***** took some banger selfies after they took my drunk ass home! Bloody legends.”