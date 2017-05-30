Police Officers Hailed 'Legends' For Driving Drunk Man Home After Heavy Night Out

Two Tasmanian police officers have been praised for going beyond the call of duty after they drove an incredibly drunk man home to ensure he was safe.

The pair sat with the man, called Reece, until his friend arrived to take care of him.

In the selfie, the officers sat grinning at the camera while a very drunk Reece, who was tucked up in bed behind them, held his thumb up.

They said they took the selfie so Reece would know how he got home when he woke up the next day.

Since the photo went viral - appearing on Reddit and being shared by Tasmania Police’s Facebook page - many have praised the officers’ actions, calling them “legends” and “the world’s coolest cops”.