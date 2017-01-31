A stranded bride and groom were able to make it to their own wedding reception thanks to local police.
Georgia and Emmott Garnett had exchanged their vows and were on their way to their reception when their wedding car was involved in a traffic collision.
The pair were stranded along with their 10-month-old son Arlo, but thankfully, Burnley and Padiham Police in Lancashire were on hand to save the day.
When officers arrived at the accident, PC Pete Haworth offered to give the trio a ride in the patrol car.
Burnley and Padiham Police recently posted a photo of the happy couple emerging from the police car on Facebook.
“Shortly after 3pm on Saturday 28th January 2017, reports of a RTC [road traffic collision] on Colne Road, Burnley, were received,” they said.
“Officers were deployed and it transpired that a vehicle involved in the collision was that of the bride and groom.
“The necessary was completed, but the bride and groom were now vehicle-less! Not one to (always) let people down, PC Haworth sprung up, put ribbon on the police vehicle and transported the newlyweds to their reception, for an evening of drinking and dancing.
“Congratulations to the newlyweds - Mr and Mrs Garnett!”
More than 8,000 people have liked the image posted by the police and Georgia, 23, soon commented to thank PC Haworth for his kind gesture.
“Thank you so much for helping us, we had a fabulous evening,” she said.
“Thanks again, the new Mr and Mrs Garnett.”
Well, at least they’ll have a story to tell the grandkids.