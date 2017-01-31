A stranded bride and groom were able to make it to their own wedding reception thanks to local police.

Georgia and Emmott Garnett had exchanged their vows and were on their way to their reception when their wedding car was involved in a traffic collision.

The pair were stranded along with their 10-month-old son Arlo, but thankfully, Burnley and Padiham Police in Lancashire were on hand to save the day.

When officers arrived at the accident, PC Pete Haworth offered to give the trio a ride in the patrol car.