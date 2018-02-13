All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    13/02/2018 13:22 GMT | Updated 1 hour ago

    Police Shut Off Part Of Parliament After 'Suspicious Package' Is Found

    A letter containing white powder was delivered to an office.

    Specialist police officers were called to the Palace of Westminster on Tuesday after a letter containing white powder was delivered to an office. 

    Officers were called at 11.36am following reports that a “suspicious package” had been found.

    Simon Dawson / Reuters
    Police at the entrance to the Houses of Parliament this afternoon.

    heavy police presence was seen on a Ministerial corridor in the House of Commons.

    An unnamed police officer in Speaker’s Court told the Press Association: “We haven’t been told much but a package has been left... It won’t be anything to worry about.”

    The Metropolitan Police Service said that the office the package was delivered to remains closed at this time.

    The rest of Parliament remains open.

    Detectives from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have been informed and are investigating.

    Parliament is currently in recess, meaning that many MPs will not be in Westminster.

    MORE:newspoliticshouse of commonsParliament of the United Kingdom

    Conversations