Young victims of violent and sexual crime are being made to feel like criminals, the government’s victims’ tsar has warned. A review by Baroness Newlove found that despite cases such as the Jimmy Savile abuse scandal, children and teenagers are still often not believed when they report crime, or are accused of wasting police time. “Every time I went into the interview room I felt like a criminal. I was like a test subject, a monkey in a cage to be prodded,” Hayley, a 17-year-old rape victim, told researchers. “I came out worse than before it was reported.”

pixelfit via Getty Images Children are being made to feel like criminals when they report crime, a new report has revealed (stock image)

Researchers interviewed 12 young people between the ages of nine and 17 about their experiences of reporting crime. The victim commissioner’s report, released on Wednesday, revealed that one of the young girls who had been raped was interviewed by male police officers on three different occasions, despite asking for a female officer each time. “I was told no-one can come into the room for the full interview and there is no female officer,” the teen said. “I was nervous and was fiddling with something and it was taken away from me. I felt like I was trapped in a padded cell.” Another young victim Jenny, who was sexually abused, was told she could give evidence in court behind a screen so she wouldn’t have to face her abuser. However, the offender was still in the court room and she saw him as she left. “What’s the point of the screen when I still have to see him on my way out anyway?,” the 17-year-old asked. Other interviewees said they felt as if they had to “prove themselves” when reporting crime, while some said they were frustrated with the lack of information they were given about how their case was progressing.

Department for Communities Dame Newlove said more must be done to support young victims of crime