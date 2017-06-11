All Sections
    • NEWS
    11/06/2017 17:26 BST | Updated 05/09/2017 05:08 BST

    26 Politicians Whose Names Can Be Sung To Pop Songs

    'Oh, Jer-e-my Cor-byn' and more ...

    • 1 Theresa May to Enola Gay
      LEON NEAL via Getty Images
      "Theresa May, you should have stayed at home yesterday ..."
      See also: Ace of Spades
      HT: Neil Gallacer
    • 2 Peter Hain to Purple Rain
      Kieran Doherty / Reuters
      "Peter Hain, Peter Hain. Peter Hain, Peter Hain."
      HT: Liz Bates
    • 3 Boris Johnson to Like A Virgin
      PA Wire/PA Images
      "Boris Johnson, touched for the very first time ..."
    • 4 Sir Desmond Swayne to Virginia Plain
      Barcroft Media via Getty Images
      "What's his name, Sir Desmond Swayne"
      HT: Luke James
    • 5 Jeremy Corbyn to Eleanor Rigby
      PA Wire/PA Images
      See also: Seven Nation Army
    • 6 Tim Farron to Black Hole Sun
      PA Wire/PA Images
      "Tim Farron, won't you come. And wash away the rain ..."
      HT: Chris York
    • 7 Liz Twist to Let's Twist Again
      YouTube
      "Liz Twist again, like we did last summer ..."
      HT: Mikey Smith
    • 8 Keith Vaz to Roxanne
      PA Archive/PA Images
      HT: Mikey Smith
    • 9 Thangam Debbonaire to Living On A Prayer
      PA Archive/PA Images
      "Oooh, we're half way there. Oooh-ooh, Thangam Debbonaire ..."
      HT: Ros Ball
    • 10 Michael Gove to the Byker Grove theme tune
      PA Archive/PA Images
      "Michael ... Gove! Michael ... Gove!"
    • 11 Andrew Tyrie to England's Irie
      PA Archive/PA Images
      HT: Callum May
    • 12 Yvette Cooper to Super Trouper
      Christopher Furlong via Getty Images
      "Yvette Cooper beams are gonna blind me ..."
      HT: Owen Bennett
    • 13 Bambos Charalambous to Copacabana
      Twitter
      "Bambos. Charalambous. The hottest spot north of Havana ..."
      HT: Mark Ferguson
      See also: Mambos Italiano. "Hey Bambos, Bambos Charalambous"
      HT: Karim Palant
      See also: Game of Thrones theme tune
      HT: Jess Phillips
    • 14 Matt Warman to No Woman, No Cry
      Anthony Devlin via Getty Images
      "Matt Warman, no cry. Matt Warman, no cry..."
      HT: BaldyMeMike
    • 15 Seb Dance to Let's Dance
      Barcroft Media via Getty Images
      "Seb Dance! Put on your red shoes and dance the blues ..."
      HT: The Iain Duncan Smiths
    • 16 Graham Brady to Hey! Baby
      PA Archive/PA Images
      "Hey, Graham Brady! (Ooh! Ah!) ..."
      HT: Beth Desmond
    • 17 Ed Davey to Wonderwall
      Suzanne Plunkett / Reuters
      "And Ed Davey, you're gonna be the one that saves me..."
      HT: Darren Atkinson
    • 18 Alison McGovern to I Predict A Riot
      NurPhoto via Getty Images
      HT: David Mills
    • 19 Gordon Brown to Golden Brown
      Phil Noble / Reuters
      "Gordon Brown, texture like sun ..."
    • 20 Hilary Benn to It's Raining Men
      PA Archive/PA Images
      "Hi-la-ry BENN! Hallelujah! Hi-la-ry BENN! Amen!"
      HT: The Iain Duncan Smiths
    • 21 Wayne David to Re-Rewind (The Crowd Say Bo Selecta)
      PA Archive/PA Images
      "You know, you know the Artful Dodger do it like that. With Wayne David all over your ..."
      HT: James Millar
    • 22 David Gauke to Tracy Jacks
      EMMANUEL DUNAND via Getty Images
      "David Gauke, minister for employment."
      See also: Gauke This Way
      HT: Jamie Reed
    • 23 Hannah Bardell to Metal Guru
      PA Wire/PA Images
      "Hannah Bardell, is it you ..."
      HT: Tommy Mackay
    • 24 Vince Cable to Prince Charming
      PA Wire/PA Images
      "Vince Cable, Vince Cable, ridicule is nothing to be scared of ..."
      HT: David Wilcock
    • 25 Mhairi Black to Paint It Black
      Neil Hall / Reuters
      "I see a red door and I want to Mhairi Black"
      HT: Jack Sommers
    • 26 Madeleine Moon to Man On The Moon
      www.madeleinemoonmp.com
      "If you believed they put a Madeleine Moon, Madeleine Moon..."
      HT: Jack Blanchard

    Note: the Byker Grove theme tune is not a pop song but is still ace. 

