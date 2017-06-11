26 Politicians Whose Names Can Be Sung To Pop Songs

-
1 Theresa May to Enola GayLEON NEAL via Getty Images
2 Peter Hain to Purple RainKieran Doherty / Reuters
3 Boris Johnson to Like A VirginPA Wire/PA Images
4 Sir Desmond Swayne to Virginia PlainBarcroft Media via Getty Images
5 Jeremy Corbyn to Eleanor RigbyPA Wire/PA Images
6 Tim Farron to Black Hole SunPA Wire/PA Images
7 Liz Twist to Let's Twist AgainYouTube
8 Keith Vaz to RoxannePA Archive/PA Images
9 Thangam Debbonaire to Living On A PrayerPA Archive/PA Images
10 Michael Gove to the Byker Grove theme tunePA Archive/PA Images
11 Andrew Tyrie to England's IriePA Archive/PA Images
12 Yvette Cooper to Super TrouperChristopher Furlong via Getty Images
13 Bambos Charalambous to Copacabana
14 Matt Warman to No Woman, No CryAnthony Devlin via Getty Images
15 Seb Dance to Let's DanceBarcroft Media via Getty Images
16 Graham Brady to Hey! BabyPA Archive/PA Images
17 Ed Davey to WonderwallSuzanne Plunkett / Reuters
18 Alison McGovern to I Predict A RiotNurPhoto via Getty Images
19 Gordon Brown to Golden BrownPhil Noble / Reuters
20 Hilary Benn to It's Raining MenPA Archive/PA Images
21 Wayne David to Re-Rewind (The Crowd Say Bo Selecta)PA Archive/PA Images
22 David Gauke to Tracy JacksEMMANUEL DUNAND via Getty Images
23 Hannah Bardell to Metal GuruPA Wire/PA Images
24 Vince Cable to Prince CharmingPA Wire/PA Images
25 Mhairi Black to Paint It BlackNeil Hall / Reuters
26 Madeleine Moon to Man On The Moonwww.madeleinemoonmp.com
Note: the Byker Grove theme tune is not a pop song but is still ace.