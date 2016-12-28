The 11 Most Ludicrous Things Said By A UK Politician In 2016

11) Douglas Carswell on tides So this actually happened...

Want 2 understand trade? Think gravity: size & distance matter. UK-Ireland greater than UK-China



"Jupiter is big but the moon moves tides" — Paul Nightingale (@Nightingale_P) September 18, 2016

@Nightingale_P @DuncanWeldon actually it's the gravitational pull of the sun. The moon's gravity does Spring / neap tides — Douglas Carswell MP (@DouglasCarswell) September 18, 2016

That’s right, Douglas Carswell, an actual fully-grown man, thought the tides were the result of the sun’s gravitational pull, not the moon’s.

He really, really believed it.

@Nightingale_P @DuncanWeldon surprised head of Science research at a university refutes idea sun's gravity causes tides. — Douglas Carswell MP (@DouglasCarswell) September 19, 2016

Will @Nigel_Farage apologise to Jo Cox's family for saying "we won it without a bullet being fired"? @Independent pic.twitter.com/3cJEg7KkfN — Jack Mendel (@Mendelpol) June 24, 2016

9) Ken Livingstone’s multiple Hitler incidents. The former London mayor was suspended from Labour for suggesting Hitler had once been a Zionist which resulted in this...

Ken Livingstone is in a toilet and the British news media are camped outside the door asking if he agrees with Hitler. — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) April 28, 2016

7) Ian Liddell-Grainger on gun permits. Tory MP Ian Liddell-Grainger became fairly riled up earlier this month when he discovered he would miss out on the winter shooting season after forgetting to renew his firearms licence.

Person who voted for cuts discovers that when you cut things it means that the things that you cut get cut. https://t.co/nHXhwiNjuY pic.twitter.com/2X5uGEr1R9 — Tom Hamilton (@thhamilton) December 11, 2016

He blamed police for “utter incompetence” upon finding out the paperwork for his permit would take 16 weeks to clear. Liddell-Grainger apparently forgot that he has voted strongly in favour of cutting public services and in 2014 said police had “little choice” about closing stations when faced with budget cuts.

@thhamilton @TomChivers Hahaha.

"Don't you know who I am‽"

"Yes, you're the guy who caused this problem." — Andrew Taylor (@Andrew_Taylor) December 11, 2016

6) Michael Gove on Brexit negotiations. Shortly after the EU referendum, Michael Gove tweeted this...

We need to renegotiate a new relationship with the EU, based on free trade and friendly cooperation. #Gove2016 — Michael Gove (@michaelgove) July 5, 2016

Which, unsurprisingly, prompted this...

@Gove2016 So, some sort of union with Europe? Wonder where we could find one of those? — Dookie Howser, M.D. (@Dookie3000) July 5, 2016

You can't REnegotiate something NEW you boil-in-the-bag rent-a-clown.@Gove2016 — PulpKetchup (@PULPKetchup) July 5, 2016

THAT IS WHAT WE ALREADY HAD YOU ARSE-CHEEKED BOLLOCK-WAGON https://t.co/Qdvmx09q8y — Murray James (@murrayjame5) July 5, 2016

5) Philip Davies’ filibuster. Earlier this month, a Tory MP spoke for an hour and 20 minutes in the House of Commons in an attempt to block a bill on violence against women. In a lengthy speech, Philip Davies said the bid to protect women from domestic abuse was “sexist against men”, “political correctness”, and “virtue signalling”, in an apparent effort to make the bill run out of time.

If anyone was in any doubt of need for #ICBill to counter sexism & misogyny in UK then Philip Davies' speech is all proof needed. Thanks PD! — SophieWalker (@SophieRunning) December 16, 2016

This is the man the Tories elected to the Women and Equalities Committee. Unbelievable. https://t.co/fOjCuDloX8 — Mhairi Black MP (@MhairiBlack) December 16, 2016

I don't want to cause a stampede ladies, but Philip Davies MP is single. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 16, 2016

After filming a video on the benefits of privatising the railways from the floor of a train, Corbyn ended up with egg on his face after it emerged there were actually quite a few seats free.

Mr Corbyn & team walked past empty unreserved seats then filmed claim train was ‘ram-packed’ https://t.co/R5hawIpQek pic.twitter.com/22t8EkjW5l — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) August 23, 2016

Also, it’s “JAM-packed”.

3) Boris Johnson on Africa. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson managed to describe the entire continent of Africa as “that country”. While speaking to the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, Boris Johnson said: “Life expectancy in Africa has risen astonishingly as that country has entered the global economic system.” Just a reminder, he’s the Foreign Secretary so this kind of thing really should be his forte.

Dear expensively educated & apparently quite bright despite the buffoonish exterior Boris Johnson AFRICA IS NOT ONE COUNTRY — TonyCross (@Lokster71) October 2, 2016

2) Andrea Leadsom on male nannies. Andrea Leadsom - remember her?

Isabel Infantes/EMPICS Entertainment There she is.

Back in July she said it would be “sensible” for parents not to employ a male nanny to look after their children because he could be a paedophile.

In an actual interview. With an actual newspaper. When she was trying to get people to like her.

She added: “Now you can call that sexist, I call that cautious and very sensible when you look at the stats. “Your odds are stacked against you if you employ a man. We know paedophiles are attracted to working with children. I’m sorry but they’re the facts.”

I trust male nannies more than I trust Andrea Leadsom. https://t.co/2vkjWzCgSC — Ashley Connick (@AshleyConnick) July 18, 2016

1) Liz Truss on drones. Justice Secretary Liz Truss said barking dogs could be deployed to prevent drones flying drugs into prisons.

Don’t believe it? Watch it for yourself...

Ladies and gentlemen, your elected public officials.

Sleep well.