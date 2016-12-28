The 11 Most Ludicrous Things Said By A UK Politician In 2016

11) Douglas Carswell on tides
So this actually happened...
That’s right, Douglas Carswell, an actual fully-grown man, thought the tides were the result of the sun’s gravitational pull, not the moon’s.
He really, really believed it.
Quite.
10) Farage on the EU referendum campaign.
Nigel Farage claimed Brexit was won “without a single bullet being fired” just days after the murder of Jo Cox.
9) Ken Livingstone’s multiple Hitler incidents.
The former London mayor was suspended from Labour for suggesting Hitler had once been a Zionist which resulted in this...
He then went on to mention it quite a few more times.
8) Zac Goldsmith on Bollywood.
An interview with Zac Goldsmith at the Asian Awards 2016 is a possible front-runner for political car-crash of the year.
The London Mayoral hopeful was asked by Red Carpet News TV for his views on the Bollywood film industry.
Goldsmith launched into a gushing monologue praising the awards which were held on 8 April.
But then he was asked to name one Bollywood film or actor...
7) Ian Liddell-Grainger on gun permits.
Tory MP Ian Liddell-Grainger became fairly riled up earlier this month when he discovered he would miss out on the winter shooting season after forgetting to renew his firearms licence.
He blamed police for “utter incompetence” upon finding out the paperwork for his permit would take 16 weeks to clear.
Liddell-Grainger apparently forgot that he has voted strongly in favour of cutting public services and in 2014 said police had “little choice” about closing stations when faced with budget cuts.
6) Michael Gove on Brexit negotiations.
Shortly after the EU referendum, Michael Gove tweeted this...
Which, unsurprisingly, prompted this...
5) Philip Davies’ filibuster.
Earlier this month, a Tory MP spoke for an hour and 20 minutes in the House of Commons in an attempt to block a bill on violence against women.
In a lengthy speech, Philip Davies said the bid to protect women from domestic abuse was “sexist against men”, “political correctness”, and “virtue signalling”, in an apparent effort to make the bill run out of time.
4) ‘This train is ram-packed’.
After filming a video on the benefits of privatising the railways from the floor of a train, Corbyn ended up with egg on his face after it emerged there were actually quite a few seats free.
Also, it’s “JAM-packed”.
3) Boris Johnson on Africa.
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson managed to describe the entire continent of Africa as “that country”.
While speaking to the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, Boris Johnson said: “Life expectancy in Africa has risen astonishingly as that country has entered the global economic system.”
Just a reminder, he’s the Foreign Secretary so this kind of thing really should be his forte.
2) Andrea Leadsom on male nannies.
Andrea Leadsom - remember her?
Back in July she said it would be “sensible” for parents not to employ a male nanny to look after their children because he could be a paedophile.
In an actual interview. With an actual newspaper. When she was trying to get people to like her.
She added: “Now you can call that sexist, I call that cautious and very sensible when you look at the stats.
“Your odds are stacked against you if you employ a man. We know paedophiles are attracted to working with children. I’m sorry but they’re the facts.”
1) Liz Truss on drones.
Justice Secretary Liz Truss said barking dogs could be deployed to prevent drones flying drugs into prisons.
Don’t believe it? Watch it for yourself...
Ladies and gentlemen, your elected public officials.
Sleep well.