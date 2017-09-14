A beauty brand has answered all our nostalgic prayers by letting us indulge our inner children with a Polly-Pocket-inspired makeup palette.

Taking their cue from the quintessential Polly Pocket boxes (just remember how much you could fit inside one of those bad boys) the beauty brand ‘Lime Crime’ are releasing a set of five eyeshadows.

But the ‘pink lemonade’ palette will be a little more sophisticated than the glitter eyeshadows and lip glosses we all rocked pre-2000, the company claims it will be made with “high-end pigments” and a Dior-esque layout.