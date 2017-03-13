If you suffer from insomnia, or just aren’t getting as many hours in bed as you should be each night, you are well aware of the immediate effects on your body the next day. But now a sleep expert has shed light on the growing body of evidence that links sleep deprivation, specifically jet lag, to mental health problems.

mapodile via Getty Images

Writing for the New York Times, Professor Richard A Friedman of the Cornell Medical College, explains that clinicians have long known there is a link between getting the right dose of sleep and sunlight at the right times of day to positively impact your mood. We have all experienced how a rainy day can make us feel disproportionately miserable. But more recent evidence shows that travelling through time zones and throwing your circadian rhythm (the body’s internal clock) out of balance, can induce specific mental health problems, not just make us snoozy. Citing a study from the 1980s, Friedman says that the direction of travel around the globe has been shown that those who traveled west generally had a higher incidence of mania while those travelling east have higher incidence of depression. This is so well recognised that there is even a psychiatric hospital located near Heathrow, known for treating bipolar and schizophrenic travelers, some of whom are found “wandering aimlessly” through the airport terminals.