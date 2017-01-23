Pope Francis has given an interview containing some coy remarks about the new American president.
The head of the Catholic Church stated he plans to “wait and see” before he forms an opinion on Donald Trump.
In an interview published on Saturday evening by Spanish newspaper El Pais, Francis said he doesn’t like “judging people early.”
He added: “We’ll see what Trump does.”
Asked about populist-style political leaders emerging in the United States and Europe, Francis warned against seeking a saviour in times of crisis.
He said Adolf Hitler in the 1930s’ Germany “was voted for by the people and then he destroyed the people.”
Francis lamented that in crises “we look for a savior to give us back identity, and we defend ourselves with walls, barbed-wire fences, from other peoples.”
He was interviewed on Friday at the Vatican at the same time as Trump’s inauguration ceremony.