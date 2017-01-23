All Sections
    23/01/2017 15:33 GMT | Updated 23/01/2017 15:49 GMT

    Pope Francis Makes Cryptic Remarks About Donald Trump

    'We'll see what Trump does.'

    Pope Francis has given an interview containing some coy remarks about the new American president.

    The head of the Catholic Church stated he plans to “wait and see” before he forms an opinion on Donald Trump.

    In an interview published on Saturday evening by Spanish newspaper El Pais, Francis said he doesn’t like “judging people early.”

    Andrew Medichini/AP
    Pope Francis gave his interview at the same time as Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony (below)
    Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

    He added: “We’ll see what Trump does.”

    Asked about populist-style political leaders emerging in the United States and Europe, Francis warned against seeking a saviour in times of crisis.

    He said Adolf Hitler in the 1930s’ Germany “was voted for by the people and then he destroyed the people.”

    Francis lamented that in crises “we look for a savior to give us back identity, and we defend ourselves with walls, barbed-wire fences, from other peoples.”

    He was interviewed on Friday at the Vatican at the same time as Trump’s inauguration ceremony.

