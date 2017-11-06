A Swindon Bridal boutique is showcasing a stunning wedding dress made of 250 handmade poppies in honour of Remembrance Sunday.

Charlotte Boswell, the boutique’s sale consultant, created the striking dress for very personal reasons.

Her father served as a pilot in the RAF and her brothers are currently serving in the British army.

It took Charlotte more than 14 hours to make the dress and five hours to present it in the shop’s window display.

“Last year we had a display with a military uniform and a cascade of poppies over an ivory wedding dress,"Boswell said.

“This year we wanted to do something a little bit different while still having a striking window display.”

The poppy dress has gone viral, as a post of it was shared almost 4,000 times on Facebook.