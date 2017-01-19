A mother and her former partner have been jailed for 13 years after being convicted of giving a four-year-old girl heroin, methadone and ketamine.

Michala Pyke, 38, and John Rytting, 40, were found guilty of child cruelty last month.

Poppy Widdison collapsed at her home in Grimsby in June 2013 and died later in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.