    • ENTERTAINMENT
    16/02/2017 14:43 GMT | Updated 16/02/2017 14:45 GMT

    11 Celebrities Who've Gone From Popstar To Soapstar

    From David Essex to Sarah Harding.

    BBC/ITV

    Stars such as Kylie Minogue, Natalie Imbruglia and Martine McCutcheon have all launched a music career off the back of starring in a soap, but there now seems to be a reverse trend emerging of pop stars wanting to become soap stars.

    Former Blue singer Lee Ryan is the latest singer to walk into Soapland, following the news he has been cast as new bad boy Woody Woodward in ‘EastEnders’.

    And he’s not the only ex pop star to try their hand at the whole acting malarkey, as this lot prove…

    Popstar to Soapstar
