Celebrity parents are often held responsible for a rise in popularity of unusual baby names.

However, it seems parents-to-be may be taking inspiration from celebrities in a rather different way, according to a fun new tool that can tell when a name peaked in popularity.

For instance children named ‘Blue’ are most likely to have been born in 2002 - that’s 10 years before Blue Ivy was born, but just one year after the boyband with that name released their hit single ‘All Rise’.

Who knew Beyoncé was a fan of Duncan James!

You can also discover where in the country the name is most popular and how many other people have been given that name - oh, and the name of the person your baby is most likely to marry (it’s completely scientifically accurate we’re sure).