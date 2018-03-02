The baby names that were popular in the 1980s according to UK archives, are likely to bring back a wave of nostalgia for your playground memories.

Whether they are popular names among your peer group or your siblings’, you’ll no doubt know a few people with these names and thinking about them in relation to babies may make you reminisce about your own childhood.

We’ve listed the 25 most popular girls’ and boys’ names from 1984 below, and compared them to the latest official list of the most popular names in 2016.

Interestingly some of the names in the lists below are on similar rankings in the latest list, including Alexander, Charlotte and Thomas, but others have fallen out of favour - such as Jonathon, Craig, Joanne and Gemma.