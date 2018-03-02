All Sections
    02/03/2018 12:13 GMT

    Popular Baby Names From The UK Archives: The 1980s Girls' And Boys' Names That'll Make You Feel Nostalgic

    Jonathon, Craig, Joanne and Gemma were far more popular in the 80s than they are today.

    The baby names that were popular in the 1980s according to UK archives, are likely to bring back a wave of nostalgia for your playground memories. 

    Whether they are popular names among your peer group or your siblings’, you’ll no doubt know a few people with these names and thinking about them in relation to babies may make you reminisce about your own childhood. 

    We’ve listed the 25 most popular girls’ and boys’ names from 1984 below, and compared them to the latest official list of the most popular names in 2016

    Interestingly some of the names in the lists below are on similar rankings in the latest list, including Alexander, Charlotte and Thomas, but others have fallen out of favour - such as Jonathon, Craig, Joanne and Gemma. 

    Tuan Tran via Getty Images

    Top boys’ names in 1984

    1. Christopher (Currently #138)

    2. James (Currently #12)

    3. David (Currently #43)

    4. Daniel (Currently #28)

    5. Michael (Currently #59)

    6. Matthew (Currently #53)

    7. Andrew (Currently #209)

    8. Richard (Currently #278)

    9. Paul (Currently #303)

    10. Mark (Currently #256)

    11. Thomas (Currently #9)

    12. Adam (Currently #37)

    13. Robert (Currently #109)

    14. John (Currently #120)

    15. Lee (Currently #621)

    16. Benjamin (Currently #33)

    17. Steven (Currently #486)

    18. Jonathon (Currently #2,027)

    19. Craig (Currently #1,157)

    20. Stephen (Currently #401)

    21. Simon (Currently #359)

    22. Nicholas (Currently #151)

    23. Peter (Currently #188)

    24. Anthony (Currently #140)

    25. Alexander (Currently #21).

    Image_Source_ via Getty Images

    Top girls’ names in 1984

    1. Sarah (Currently #96)

    2. Laura (Currently #150)

    3. Gemma (Currently #1,057)

    4. Emma (Currently #53)

    5. Rebecca (Currently #156)

    6. Claire (Currently #852)

    7. Victoria (Currently #91)

    8. Samantha (Currently #437)

    9. Rachel (Currently #263)

    10. Amy (Currently #129)

    11. Jennifer (Currently #246)

    12. Nicola (Currently #485)

    13. Katie (Currently #133)

    14. Lisa (Currently #735)

    15. Kelly (Currently #955)

    16. Natalie (Currently #331)

    17. Louise (Currently #415)

    18. Michelle (Currently #352)

    19. Hayley (Currently #516)

    20. Hannah (Currently #57)

    21. Helen (Currently #622)

    22. Charlotte (Currently #12)

    23. Joanne (Currently #1,571)

    24. Lucy (Currently #43)

    25. Elizabeth (Currently #38).

    Whether you’re looking for a name that is ‘cool’, ‘cute’, ‘pretty’, or ‘unique’, our Baby Name Generator is here to inspire you. Discover the meaning of your favourite name, browse the 100 most popular baby girl names and baby boy names in England and Wales, or let our Random Name Generator throw up an unusual suggestion. 

