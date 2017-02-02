The baby names set to get “hotter, cooler and trendier” in 2017 have been released by a baby naming website.

Nameberry shared their predictions for the baby names they believe will be more “visible” in the year ahead.

The founders looked at what names on their site have had the biggest increase in page views in the first month of 2017, compared to January 2016.

“The results are astonishing,” wrote Pamela Redmond Satran from Nameberry. “A whole raft of hot new names signal a major cultural shift in 2017.

They noticed a few of last year’s trends dying out - including the reign of names beginning with a vowel - and shared a list of the top 25 girls and top 25 boys’ names.