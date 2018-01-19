Pork Fillet With Morcilla Recipe

Morcilla, if you’re not familiar with it, is Spain’s answer to black pudding. I prefer it to most British types, as it’s (usually) mildly spicy with paprika and cinnamon and it is generally less fatty. By all means use your favourite black pudding or the French boudin noir if you prefer. I’ve added apple and onion to it here to make a juicy and aromatic stuffing for a fillet of pork. You can prepare it in advance then pop it in the oven later for a winter supper. Pork Fillet with Morcilla (serves 4-6)

Linda Duffin

Ingredients: 1 pork fillet (about 350g) 1 medium onion, peeled and finely chopped 2 tbsp olive or rapeseed oil 150g morcilla 1 sharp eating apple, peeled, cored and diced Salt and freshly ground black pepper About 200-220g streaky bacon (smoked or not, your choice) 2 tbsp butter Method: Lay the pork fillet on a board and make two evenly spaced cuts along its length, without cutting all the way through. Lay a sheet of greaseproof paper over it and bash it with rolling pin until it has flattened out somewhat. Heat the oil in a frying pan and cook the chopped onion until soft and golden. Peel the casing from the morcilla and crumble the sausage into a bowl. Add the apple and onion and stir through. Arrange the bacon rashers on a board, slightly overlapping, into a rectangle slightly larger than the pork. Centre the pork on top and season it with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

