A man who died after being shot by armed police on a busy A-road near Portishead has been named.
Spencer Ashworth was killed by Avon and Somerset Police firearms officers on the A369 Portbury Hundred road on 27 September.
The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) is investigating the circumstances of the 29-year-old’s death.
According to the watchdog, initial reports indicate officers were responding to a report of a man travelling on the M5 with a handgun and that he had threatened another motorist. The IPCC has also been informed of an earlier incident where a similar report was received by West Mercia Police.
Ashworth was travelling in a red Suzuki Swift when he was stopped by police.
The evidence indicates that a number of shots were fired by four officers. Witnesses said Ashworth was shot up to 10 times through the passenger window before he was pulled from the car by officers who began attempting to resuscitate him.
What appears to be a non-police issue firearm found at the scene is currently subject to ballistics and forensic testing.
IPCC investigators are examining body worn video footage from a number of the armed firearms officers and are appealing for any other road users who may have captured any part of the incident on their dashcams or helmet cams to share it with investigators.
A post-mortem examination carried out on Thursday found Ashworth died of gunshot injuries. The officers involved are being treated as witnesses as the investigation continues.