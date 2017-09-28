Police received a report of a man pointing a gun at another motorist on the M5 before a driver was shot dead by officers just off the motorway near Bristol, the West Mercia force said on Thursday.

A man was reportedly shot up to 10 times by armed police after officers swooped on a car on a busy A-road in near Portishead, North Somerset, and shot him through the passengers window on Wednesday.

West Mercia Police said they were contacted at about 8.30am about the incident involving an alleged gunman near junction eight of the motorway.