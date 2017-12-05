Portrait Of History-Making MP Bernie Grant Is Unveiled In Parliament

A new portrait of one of Britain’s first black MPs has been unveiled in Parliament by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Bernie Grant was elected MP for Tottenham in 1987 and became one of three history-making Labour politicians in Westminster, alongside now-shadow home secretary Diane Abbott and Paul Boeteng, who later became the first mixed race cabinet minister.

Artist Kelvin Okafor, who spent 180 hours painstakingly crafting the pencil and charcoal portrait now hanging in Portcullis House, said he studied reams of footage of Grant in order to properly capture his likeness.

“It was one of the most technically challenging drawings I’ve ever created, but also the most rewarding as I truly felt a deep connection with the subject,” he said.

“It was almost as though he were alive communicating with me whilst I drew him.”

Grant made his mark in the House of Commons immediately by wearing a traditional Ghanaian cotton robe at the State Opening of Parliament, and Okafor said the image became his key point of reference.