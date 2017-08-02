Two sunbathers have been killed after a light plane made an emergency landing on a beach near Lisbon.

The Associated Press news agency reported the crash killed a 50-year-old man and an 8-year-old girl at Sao Joao beach on Portugal’s Costa de Caparica coastline near the city of Setubal.

Local reports cite eyewitnesses at the beach at Caparica, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) south of Lisbon. Some sunbathers reportedly ran into the sea.

One eyewitness told cable news channel SIC Noticias that the plane skimmed low over the sunbathers before landing on the beach.