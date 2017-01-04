If you’re looking for a baby name that’s a little more upmarket this year, Tatler has done the research for you.

The high-end magazine has released a list of 26 girls’ names and 26 boys’ names, which they believe should be made popular again.

“We’ve picked out some of the poshest names known to man,” the article on their website states .

“These are the real deal. Some are even centuries old. Let’s make them popular again!”

Some names on the lists aren’t as unusual as you’d expect.

For girls there is Una, Alfreda and Nancy, and for boys: John, David and Kenneth.

But the lists are also littered with names that are so fancy you’ve probably not even heard of them all before (we certainly hadn’t).

Think Koala, Npeter (where the ‘N’ is silent) and Ra.

Poshest girls’ names:

Alfreda

Blanche

Czar-Czar

Debonaire

Estonia

Figgy

Gethsemane

Hum

Idabelle

Jori

Koala

Lark

Monaveen

Power

Queenie

Rara

Scar

Tansy

Vervain

Yellow

Poshest boys’ names:

Aubyn

Barclay

Euripides

Fenston

Gustav

Hickman

Innsbruck

Ludlow

Mao

Npeter (the ‘N’ is silent)

Ormerod

Quail

Ra

Stourton

Uxorious

Victory

Wigbert

Yak

Zebedee

Do any of them take your fancy? For the full list of names visit Tatler.

