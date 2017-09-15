You may have spotted the hashtag #PositiveFashion increasingly popping up on Instagram in the run-up to London Fashion Week.

The hashtag is being used by the British Fashion Council, dame Vivienne Westwood and others involved in the capital’s bi-annual celebration of style to raise awareness about how fashion can play an important role towards a more sustainable future and how it can celebrate diversity and promote model health.

In a video message shared on Instagram, Westwood emphasised the importance of switching to a green energy supplier, demonstrating it’s the little steps that collectively have the biggest impact.