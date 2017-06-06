More than 1,500 postal votes have gone missing in Plymouth, which includes the most marginal seat in the region.

The Tories held Plymouth Sutton and Devonport by just 500 votes in 2015 and now hundreds of people have reported not receiving their ballots ahead of Thursday’s election.

Plymouth City Council on Tuesday night blamed a “computer problem”

and that it had so far re-issued more than 600 postal votes.

The council said in a statement: