Mums Who Give Birth In Winter And Spring Are Less Likely To Have Postnatal Depression

But the research found that having a child with a birthday in this half of the calendar actually goes some way to “protecting” mothers against the illness.

These findings might seem counterintuitive as we often associate colder, darker months with worsening mental health, especially for those with seasonal affective disorder - linked to lack of light and Vitamin D exposure.

Mothers who give birth in the winter or spring months are less likely to suffer with postnatal depression (PND) than women who deliver during the summer or autumn, according to a new study .

The study did not explore the reason for this difference but the research team from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, US, theorised that this is could be because regardless of when your baby is born, new mothers will find themselves spending more time at home.

During the summer this could leave you feeling alone and distanced from social activities that require time spent outside.

Whereas in the winter, it is more seasonally appropriate to spend lots of time at home, and have people visiting you.

Additionally, friends and family are less likely to have holidays abroad booked, meaning they rally around with greater psychological support in the colder months, according to the team.

The research, which reviewed medical records of over 20,000 women, wasn’t just looking at time of delivery, but many other factors including race, pregnancy duration, and mother’s weight, that can increase likelihood of PND.

Jie Zhou, lead study author, said: “We wanted to find out whether there are certain factors influencing the risk of developing postpartum depression that may be avoided to improve women’s health both physically and mentally.”

They also found that the longer your pregnancy lasts, the less likely you are to suffer PND.

“It is expected that the mother will do better and be less mentally stressed when delivering a mature, healthy baby,” said Zhou.

Not having anaesthesia (such as an epidural) during delivery also increases your risk, possibly because the pain associated with labour may have been traumatising.

There was no link between delivery mode and risk factor. Caucasian women also had a lower risk compared to women of other races.

And women with a higher body mass index (BMI) were more likely to suffer with postnatal depression because they required more outpatient follow-ups and had more pregnancy-related complications, affecting their maternal outlook.

Postnatal depression, which affects 10% of women in the UK within a year of giving birth, is classified by the NHS as a “common” type of depression. It can also affect fathers and partners, although this is less common.