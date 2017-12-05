Fascinating Video Captures The Extent Of Postpartum Hair Loss: Here's What You Can Do About It

A fascinating video capturing a woman’s “post-pregnancy shed” at the hairdressers has gone viral, as people are shocked at the extent of the hair loss.

Christina Kreitel, from the US, posted the video on her salon’s Instagram page and reflected on her own experiences of postpartum hair loss. The clip has had more than three million views.

“You know the time, four months postpartum and you fill that drain,” Kreitel wrote. “I’m going through this myself and like to collect it on the wall of my shower. So grossly satisfying.”

Trisha Buller, a senior consultant trichologist, told HuffPost UK the experience of women losing their hair like in the video can be “emotional”.

So why does it happen, and what should new mums do?