A mum has written a heartfelt message praising the nurses who cared for her after she gave birth, and encouraged other mothers to do the same.

Jill Krause, who runs BabyRabies.com, shared a photo that her friend, MommaKT Shoots, took of a nurse looking after a new mum.

Krause said the photo “took her right back” to the moment she was in the bathroom after delivering each of her children.

“That moment when I was so vulnerable, so tired, scared, shaky,” she wrote on Facebook on 13 September.

“My swollen belly deflating, and my modesty long gone. They treated me with such kindness and dignity.”