The pound has dropped to its lowest point for more than three months following reports that Theresa May is heading for a “hard Brexit”.

Sterling fell to below $1.20 on Monday – its lowest point since October’s “flash crash”.

The slump comes ahead of the Prime Minister’s announcement on Tuesday regarding her approach to Brexit negotiations.

A number of Sunday newspapers reported that the British leader was heading towards a departure from the single market.

The Sunday Telegraph reports that May will say in a keynote speech on Tuesday that the UK should make a clean break from the EU - taking Britain outside the single market and Customs Union, and therefore able to fully control immigration.

Early reactions from the markets suggested traders were worried by the news.