The pound has taken a tumble following weekend reports that Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a 40-strong rebellion from her Conservative backbenchers.

Sterling was down 0.8% against the US dollar at 1.308, after the Sunday Times reported that a group of MPs had signed a letter of no confidence in May.

The fresh bout of political uncertainty also weighed on the pound’s performance versus the euro, dropping 0.6% to 1.123.

May’s fragile grip on power, relying on DUP votes for a Commons majority, means the Government is vulnerable to any Tory rebellion.

Neil Wilson, ETX Capital analyst, said: “Reports indicating Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a 40-strong rebellion from her own backbenchers has traders cautious on the pound’s outlook; but for now the currency is just about keeping its head above water.