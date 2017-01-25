Last week a bureau de change at Gatwick Airport was reportedly offering just 97.4 euro cents to the pound.
While apparently a brief anomaly, the exchange rate sums up what has been a disastrous few months for Sterling, and in turn, British holidaymakers.
Since the EU referendum the pound has slumped from 1.3072 against the euro to 1.1708 at the time of writing, hitting a 31-year low of just 1.0967 in the “flash crash” of last October.
The year ahead promises to be just as tumultuous with the triggering of Article 50 sure to once again dramatically affect markets.
So how can you escape Brexit and not pay a fortune for it?
Marcello Mastioni, is VP and MD at holiday rental site, HomeAway, and Craig Erlam is Senior Market Analyst at financial brokers, Oanda.
Here are some average costs for some of the destinations mentioned above and how they compare to the Top 10 holiday destinations for Brits in 2017.
(Top 10 and travel costs courtesy of Travelzoo)
-
Pictured
: Iguazu Falls
Average meal
: £25 (for 2 people, mid-range restaurant, three courses)Average hotel
: £47-£95 per night (for 2 people, mid-range hotel)Flight
: From £541
-
Pictured
: The Mayan ruins of TulumAverage meal
: £15 (for 2 people, mid-range restaurant, three courses)Average hotel
: £26-£75 per night Flight
: From £403
-
Pictured
: Twelve Apostles mountain in Camps Bay
near Cape TownAverage meal
: £27 (for 2 people, mid-range restaurant, three courses)Average hotel
: £60-£120 per night Flight
: From £354
-
Pictured
: One of the world's largest tree houses
in Alnwick, NorthumberlandAverage meal
: £50 (for 2 people, mid-range restaurant, three courses)Average hotel
(March): £89 per night (for 2 people, 3 - 4 star hotel)Average hotel
(July): £178 per night (for 2 people, 3 - 4 star hotel)Flight
: N/A
-
Pictured:
The Sagrada Familia
cathedral in BarcelonaAverage meal:
£30Average hotel (March):
£42 per nightAverage hotel (July):
£135 per nightFlight: From £35
-
Pictured
: New York'
s iconic skylineAverage meal:
£40Average hotel (March):
£121 per nightAverage hotel (July):
£90 per nightFlight
: From £195
-
Pictured
: Chateau De Chenonceau
in the Loire ValleyAverage meal:
£41Average hotel (March):
£98 per nightAverage hotel (July):
£153 per nightFlight:
From £24
-
Pictured
: Germany's Black Forest
regionAverage meal:
£38Average hotel (March):
£87 per nightAverage hotel (July):
£96 per nightFlight: From £17
-
Pictured: Edinburgh
's historic skylineAverage meal:
£50Average hotel (March):
£94 per nightAverage hotel (July):
£118 per nightFlight:
N/A
-
Pictured: Shipwreck Cove
in ZakynthosAverage meal:
£26Average hotel (March):
£57 per nightAverage hotel (July)
: £105 per nightFlight: From £74
-
Pictured: Cinque Terre
on the Italian Riviera Average meal:
£43Average hotel (March):
£61 per nightAverage hotel (July):
£169 per nightFlight:
From £23
-
Pictured
: Anglesey island
off the Wales coastAverage meal:
£50Average hotel (March):
£143 per nightAverage hotel (July):
£136 per nightFlight:
N/A
-
Pictured:
The riverside of PortoAverage meal:
£26Average hotel (March):
£84 per nightAverage hotel (July):
£112 per nightFlight: From £41