    • NEWS
    25/01/2017 20:41 GMT | Updated 25/01/2017 21:21 GMT

    Pound To Euro Exchange Rate And How To Stop It Ruining Your 2017 Holiday

    Staycation or faraway vacation?

    Last week a bureau de change at Gatwick Airport was reportedly offering just 97.4 euro cents to the pound.

    While apparently a brief anomaly, the exchange rate sums up what has been a disastrous few months for Sterling, and in turn, British holidaymakers.

    Since the EU referendum the pound has slumped from 1.3072 against the euro to 1.1708 at the time of writing, hitting a 31-year low of just 1.0967 in the “flash crash” of last October.

    The year ahead promises to be just as tumultuous with the triggering of Article 50 sure to once again dramatically affect markets.

    So how can you escape Brexit and not pay a fortune for it?

    Marcello Mastioni, is VP and MD at holiday rental site, HomeAway, and Craig Erlam is Senior Market Analyst at financial brokers, Oanda.

    Here are some average costs for some of the destinations mentioned above and how they compare to the Top 10 holiday destinations for Brits in 2017.

    (Top 10 and travel costs courtesy of Travelzoo)

    • Argentina
      rmnunes via Getty Images
      Pictured: Iguazu Falls on the border of Brazil and Argentina.
      Average meal: £25 (for 2 people, mid-range restaurant, three courses)
      Average hotel: £47-£95 per night (for 2 people, mid-range hotel)
      Flight: From £541
    • Mexico
      (c) Iztok Alf Kurnik - www.iztokkurnik.com via Getty Images
      Pictured: The Mayan ruins of Tulum
      Average meal: £15 (for 2 people, mid-range restaurant, three courses)
      Average hotel: £26-£75 per night 
      Flight: From £403
    • South Africa
      spooh via Getty Images
      Pictured: Twelve Apostles mountain in Camps Bay near Cape Town
      Average meal: £27 (for 2 people, mid-range restaurant, three courses)
      Average hotel: £60-£120 per night 
      Flight: From £354

    Top 10 2017 Holiday Destinations For Brits

    • England
      ATG Images via Getty Images
      Pictured: One of the world's largest tree houses in Alnwick, Northumberland
      Average meal: £50 (for 2 people, mid-range restaurant, three courses)
      Average hotel (March): £89 per night (for 2 people, 3 - 4 star hotel)
      Average hotel (July): £178 per night (for 2 people, 3 - 4 star hotel)
      Flight: N/A
    • Spain
      ValeryEgorov via Getty Images
      Pictured: The Sagrada Familia cathedral in Barcelona
      Average meal: £30
      Average hotel (March): £42 per night
      Average hotel (July): £135 per night
      ﻿Flight: From £35
    • USA
      oneinchpunch via Getty Images
      Pictured: New York's iconic skyline
      Average meal: £40
      Average hotel (March): £121 per night
      Average hotel (July):  £90 per night
      Flight: From £195
    • France
      mauriziobiso via Getty Images
      PicturedChateau De Chenonceau in the Loire Valley
      Average meal: £41
      Average hotel (March): £98 per night
      Average hotel (July): ﻿£153 per night
      ﻿Flight: ﻿From £24
    • Germany
      Leonid Andronov via Getty Images
      Pictured: Germany's Black Forest region
      Average meal: £38
      Average hotel (March): £87 per night
      Average hotel (July): £96 per night
      ﻿Flight: From £17
    • Scotland
      John Lawson via Getty Images
      Pictured: Edinburgh's historic skyline
      Average meal: £50
      Average hotel (March): £94 per night
      Average hotel (July): £118 per night
      Flight: N/A
    • Greece
      rusm via Getty Images
      Pictured: Shipwreck Cove in Zakynthos
      Average meal: £26
      Average hotel (March): £57 per night
      Average hotel (July): £105 per night
      ﻿Flight: ﻿From £74
    • Italy
      Guillaume CHANSON via Getty Images
      Pictured: Cinque Terre on the Italian Riviera 
      Average meal: £43
      Average hotel (March): £61 per night
      Average hotel (July): ﻿£169 per night
      ﻿Flight: ﻿From £23
    • Wales
      Snowshill via Getty Images
      Pictured: Anglesey island off the Wales coast
      Average meal: £50
      Average hotel (March): £143 per night
      Average hotel (July): ﻿£136 per night
      Flight: N/A
    • Portugal
      SeanPavonePhoto via Getty Images
      Pictured: The riverside of Porto
      Average meal: £26
      Average hotel (March): £84 per night
      Average hotel (July): ﻿£112 per night
      Flight: From £41
