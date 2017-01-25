Last week a bureau de change at Gatwick Airport was reportedly offering just 97.4 euro cents to the pound.

While apparently a brief anomaly, the exchange rate sums up what has been a disastrous few months for Sterling, and in turn, British holidaymakers.

Since the EU referendum the pound has slumped from 1.3072 against the euro to 1.1708 at the time of writing, hitting a 31-year low of just 1.0967 in the “flash crash” of last October.

The year ahead promises to be just as tumultuous with the triggering of Article 50 sure to once again dramatically affect markets.

So how can you escape Brexit and not pay a fortune for it?

Marcello Mastioni, is VP and MD at holiday rental site, HomeAway, and Craig Erlam is Senior Market Analyst at financial brokers, Oanda.