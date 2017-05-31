The pound has slid against the euro and the dollar following the publication of a new projection which predicted the Tories could lose their majority at the General Election.

Sterling slipped to a low of 0.8738 pound per euro, near Friday’s eight-week low of 0.8750, following the publication of the YouGov survey commissioned by the Times .

The pound was down 0.3% at $1.2816 after falling as low as $1.2791 earlier, Reuters reported.

Pound falls below $1.28 as new election poll suggests a hung parliament https://t.co/fzRLjEYow7 pic.twitter.com/ICpa42uLze — Bloomberg Brexit (@Brexit) May 31, 2017

The poll indicated the Tories could lose 20 of the 330 seats they hold, and Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour gain nearly 30 MPs.

The new modelling by one of the country’s leading pollsters suggests the Conservative Party would fall short of an overall majority by 16 seats, meaning a hung parliament and potential coalition talks.

Tonight: we reveal YouGov's first seat by seat projection of the campaign - suggests Tories fall 16 seats short of overall majority pic.twitter.com/8ouPRHTZ7m — Sam Coates Times (@SamCoatesTimes) May 30, 2017

Tonight's YouGov data, which will be updated daily between now and polling day, based on complex model and 7,000 sample over 7 days pic.twitter.com/MzpXXifBFX — Sam Coates Times (@SamCoatesTimes) May 30, 2017

The poll is the latest sign of the gap between Labour and the Conservatives narrowing since a ‘dementia tax’ on social care was floated in the Tory manifesto.

The Times offers a health warning with the polls: it has big variations and suggests that the Tories could get as many as 345 seats on a good night, up 15 MPs.

The newspaper reported a top Tory saying that the party was still expecting a majority of 50 or more.

An earlier ICM poll gave the Tories a 12-point lead, down by two points.

When the election was first called, most predicted a relatively easy win for Theresa May’s party, but recent polls have shown the gap growing ever smaller.

That being said, Ed Miliband doesn’t seem convinced: