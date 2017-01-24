The pound rose following the Supreme Court’s ruling that the government must seek parliament’s approval before triggering Article 50, but slumped again after it was announced the devolved assemblies will not be allowed to veto leaving the European Union.

The pound had a rocky start to the day on Tuesday as its value continues to fluctuate as a result of the Supreme Court’s ruling which saw the 11 justices vote eight to three in favour of upholding the High Court’s decision.