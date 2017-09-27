Poundland Launches New Range Of £1 Sex Toys, Giving 'Cheap Thrills' A Whole New Meaning

Poundland has launched a new range of sex toys costing, you guessed it, just £1, in order to spice up the nation’s sex lives for less money.

With the average sex toy spend reaching more than £23, the range, named Nooky, is something of a bargain.

It includes the introduction of a Finger Fun Stimulator, Vibrating Love Ring, Joy Ring, Sexual Vitality Supplements For Her, Supplement For Men and Pure Lube.

Nooky follows the launch of Poundland’s first sex toy - the £1 bullet vibrator - which caused quite the buzz when it hit shelves back in 2016.