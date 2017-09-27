All Sections
    27/09/2017 11:55 BST | Updated 28/09/2017 09:54 BST

    Poundland Launches New Range Of £1 Sex Toys, Giving 'Cheap Thrills' A Whole New Meaning

    Bargain.

    Poundland has launched a new range of sex toys costing, you guessed it, just £1, in order to spice up the nation’s sex lives for less money.

    With the average sex toy spend reaching more than £23, the range, named Nooky, is something of a bargain. 

    It includes the introduction of a Finger Fun Stimulator, Vibrating Love Ring, Joy Ring, Sexual Vitality Supplements For Her, Supplement For Men and Pure Lube. 

    Nooky follows the launch of Poundland’s first sex toy - the £1 bullet vibrator - which caused quite the buzz when it hit shelves back in 2016.  

    Poundland

    Poundland has released new research alongside the launch, showing that over half of couples (54%) are swapping an overnight trip for an evening of love-making at home.

    The survey of 2,000 people also found two in three (68%) women feel embarrassed when stepping into a high street sex shop.

    With that in mind, the store hopes to appeal to those who wish to pick up a sex toy while doing some regular shopping. 

    Commenting on the launch, sex and behaviour expert Dr Pam Spurr said: “There’s still a stigma surrounding sex toys, with two thirds of women still embarrassed when stepping into a sex shop. However, it appears that men don’t feel as flustered by the experience – a quarter admit they would be happy buying sex toys as a part of their weekly shop.

    “With men also happy to spend up to £36 on their perfect sex toy, Poundland is the perfect place to save your pounds and spice up your sex life.”

    Poundland’s trading controller Chris Burns, added: “With shoppers only looking to purchase one sex toy a year, we’re hoping our affordable range helps the nation gets some nooky at home. Our bullet vibrator was such a big hit we’ve now introduced lots of fun toys for every couple to enjoy - investing in your sex life has never been so easy and all for just £1’.

